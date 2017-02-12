MIRPUR (AJK) - The 41st death anniversary of ex-SSP Yasin Khan, who died in a road accident in 1971, was observed with due solemnity and reverence on Saturday.

The great personality, having long distinguished career being a seasoned and intelligent police officer of AJK Police Service, lost his life during the performance of his official duties at 43 in a fatal road accident at Rawat on way back to Mirpur from Rawalpindi after attending an official meeting at Poonch House, then Rawalpindi-based Camp Office of the AJK government, on February 11, 1976.

Speakers at a special prayer meeting paid rich tributes to the departed officer. He had attained the distinction through successful investigations into various cases of local, national and international repute because of his exceptional and full command on the professional intellect, of the chief investigating officer. He had probed the cases including the famous hijacking case of an Indian airliner "GANGA" in 1971 to Lahore. The speakers said that his services would always be remembered. The participants offered fateha for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Born in ancient Ustaad Mohallah Jammu city of occupied Kashmir in May 1932, Yasin got his secondary school education from Islamia High School in 1946. After migration in 1947, he did his graduation in 1950. He joined AJK Police Service as ASI in 1952 in Muzaffarabad and embraced the laurels one after the other following his high intellect and dedication to serve the nation and the country in different positions in police service not only in AJK police but also on deputation in Pakistan police in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the era of late Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on the special move by then Federal Home Minister Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan.