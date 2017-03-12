DERA GHAZI KAHN - Teaching Hospital of Dera Ghazi Khan is playing havoc with the people’s life in the name of so-called treatment as it has failed to provide proper healthcare for the patients.

A rubber stamp bearing four names of medicines is being used as prescription for every disease by the doctors in Out Patient Department of the hospital. Four names of medicines which are printed on the rubber stamp are tablets naproxen sodium, Zantac, Aceclofenac and Multivitamin. These four medicines are being prescribed against every disease of every patient, it was learnt.

Talking to The Nation, patient Saeed Ahmed said he had swollen feet and ankles; at first he went to the OPD but was refused to treat. He was informed that his problem was Orthopaedic; two young doctors examined him and prescribed medication through a rubber stamp. He was also advised by the doctors that prescribed medicines were available at hospital pharmacy and he did not need any further medicine to purchase, he said.

Saeed added that at hospital pharmacy, pharmacy operating official gave him 10 tablets of Rhynox-500 (naproxen sodium) and one syrup Hemoplex-F against what the doctors prescribed. He took those medicines for three days but he was not cured, even his swollen feet and ankles became more swollen. He said later, he approached a private medical officer and started taking some new medicines which relieved him.

Prescribing medicines through the rubber stamp was a routine matter. On the other end, at the hospital pharmacy, replacement of prescribed medicines was also in practice.

To a question, pharmacy official said that he was ordered to deliver medicines as per available stock. On the condition of anonymity, a senior medical officer said, “The rubber stamp prescription method is completely violation of medical rules and it is called medical malpractice because every second patient has different nature of disease. This practice can cause serious harm to the patients.”

He also admitted that doctors in Pakistan often wrongly prescribe costly medicines. Hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics need to be monitored, he stressed.

When contacted, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Tahseen said the hospital administration would inquire into the malpractice. He said that this practice will be stopped immediately.