HAFIZABAD - Dishonesty, professional negligence and incompetents as well as wastage of public one will not be tolerated and those found indulging in irregularities or bungling would be shown no leniency, DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa declared.

During a surprise visit to the medicine store of Trauma Centre here on Saturday, the DC was astonished to see irregularities in the record and present stock of medicines. He said the government is providing medicines for the facilitation of patients, warning that black sheep involve in misappropriate medicines would be taken to task. He constituted a special inquiry committee headed by DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Azam Athar Gill to probe into the bungling in the medicine store to fix responsibility so that deterrent action could be taken against the responsible officials.

The MS informed the DC that more than 5,000 in outdoor and 1,100 patients in emergency wards have been provided medical facilities monthly in the centre. Moreover, modern machinery including CT Scan machine has also been installed in the centre for the facility of the patients. The DC directed that the doctors particularly in the ICU and children wards to perform their duties with missionary zeal.

EDUCATORS CRY FOR SALARIES

The Educators, who were recruited in August 2016 in the district, have not yet been paid their salaries and they have strongly protested against the indifferent attitude of the authorities.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Riaz Ahmad Tarar, District President Muthidda Mahaz Asataza, called on the authorities to ensure prompt payment to the Educators to save their families from likely starvation.

Scout associations

being activated

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shumail Ahmad Khawaja directed for activation of scout associations in all the schools and colleges.

He directed all the deputy commissioners in the province to take concrete steps for the purpose. He said that District Boy Scout Associations be made functional and sufficient budget be allocated so that the boy scouts could play their vital role in the society. He further directed that at least 10 percent boys in schools and colleges be recruited as scouts and they be imparted proper training for the provision of first aid, rescue and emergency response. He also directed that at least Rs200 be fixed as per day honoraria for each scout and be paid to them through the Promotion of Education Fund.

Keeping in view the directive, DC Hafizabad as directed the heads of all schools and colleges to enrol scouts and ensure their proper training.

