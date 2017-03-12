VEHARI - Drug trafficking is a major challenge for the police in Vehari where some villages have become no-go areas for the police and safe havens for the drug peddlers and robbers.

These villages including Chak 19/WB, 21/WB and 23/WB are very much notorious for the trade of narcotics and snatching of vehicles. These villages are the hub of narcotics and promote the drugs in the entire area where the main dealer of narcotics is Dhuddi family.

Dhuddi family is involved in stealing, snatching, robbery and drug dealing for many decades. There are hundreds of cases registered against them but the trade is still going on. Police stations register cases because of high-ups’ pressure and then let them allow doing their work. The family had also injured ASI Munawar who was the most efficient officer of the area regarding apprehending the hardcore criminals. According to the people, there are a lot of factors behind this increase of drug peddling like lack of offices and corruption of police. Shabbir, Bashir, Nazir, Muneer, Khalid alias Khalidi are the main heads of the drug dealers in the area.

DPO Omer Saeed played a very important role in prevention of drugs trade and showed zero tolerance for the drug lords but the police stations have failed to take bold action in his regard. In many cases, the police have direct contact with drug dealers of the aforementioned villages. In the area particularly in 19/WB, the police receive bribe on monthly basis from these drug dealers and allow them to sell drugs without fear.

To a question, Sher Bahadur, a lawyer, said that drug related laws are not implemented properly. Police said that the court release the criminals on bail and they continue the business after their release after few months of their arrest. The district police should take bold action against the drug dealers in every nook and corner to protect the society from the menace, the local people demanded.