DERA GHAZI KHAN - Whatever verdict the Supreme Court declares regarding Panama Leaks case, it is certain that members “the Sharif family will no longer remain emperors of the country.”

Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa said while talking to The Nation here the other day. He said that the public money was laundered to foreign banks which, he claimed, is enough for disqualification of the Prime Minister. On the occasion, he also showered Imran Khan with praise, saying he should be credited with creating political awareness among the masses. “Imran Khan can come to power in the next general elections but he needs to introduce some reforms in his party structure and improve performance of the PTI lawmakers,” Mr Khosa pointed out.

“The rulers, though have conducted the local bodies elections on the SC orders, are not willing to transfer power to the LB representatives which has put development of the rural areas in doldrums,” the ex-CM regretted.

Highlighting importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Mr Khosa said that completion of the project will bring unprecedented economic activity in Pakistan and will produce hundreds of thousands of new jobs for the locals.

He pointed out that he and his father Zulfiqar Ali Khosa are the Muslim Leaguers not N-Leaguers, adding majority of the PML-N affiliates have been enslaved by the “Sharif family.”





Husnain Kamran