KAMALIA - The Municipal Committee Kamalia approved its budget amounting to Rs97.353 million and announced annual development programme for the six months of the current year.

A meeting was held and attended by Chairman Malik Sharif, Chief Officer Nawaz Khan, officers and members of the municipality. Budget for six months from January to June 2017 amounting to Rs97.353 million was presented at the meeting. Income from government development and non-development grant is estimated at Rs63.585 million while departmental income is Rs33.768 million. It allocated Rs9.235 million for expenses, Rs73.813 million for salaries, Rs5.0 million for pension and Rs13.540 million for annual development programme.

Sharif said that the budget had been prepared with mutual understanding and input and guidance from the elected members, officers and the staff of the municipality as per the governmental instructions and rules. He hoped that the budget will mirror the aspirations and desires of the citizens and will herald an era of prosperity and well-being of the people. He said that the funds will be spent according to the rules and regulations established by the government.