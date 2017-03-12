WAZIRABAD - The Government Boys Primary School, Allahabad with 350 students and seven teachers is functioning without building, electricity, water and other basic facilities.

The school was established in 2006 in a mosque due to non-availability of proper accommodation. Later, it was shifted to a nearby Eidgah premises due to high number of students where only one hall was available. Four classes are held in teh veranda and the rest of four classes outside on the earth.

Only one bathroom is available for the students and teachers. Half of the students are sent to their houses in case of rain and they sit in the shadow of walls even in the scorching heat. The students and the tutors face difficulties in teacing. The students belong to poor families and cannot afford private schools.

A philanthropist on the request of the residents allocated a 12-marla of land for the school building but the land is still lying unconstructed.

The local people demanded the Punjab government allocate funds for the construction of the building and provision of basic facilities for the students and teachers. “The number of students may increase if classrooms and basic facilities are provided,” said Headmaster Ehsan Elahi.