NOORPUR THAL - Speakers at a seminar pointed out that Pakistani women are educated and hardworking and have been proving their abilities in every walk of life.

The seminar was held in connection with International Day for Women at the Government Girls Degree College here the other day.

College Principal Shaheen presided over the seminar. A large number of students and teachers attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted the role of women during the Pakistan movement despite having limited social reception. She said that the Punjab government is committed to empower women as they have an indispensable role in socio-economic development of the country.

Bazm-e-Adab programme Convener Bushra Zahra threw light on historic perspective of the day. She said Islam gives equal rights to women and emphasises their empowerment to make them a respectable member of society.

Ms Ammara said that women are proving their abilities in every walk of life and their capabilities are acknowledged worldwide.

Speakers - Amina, Hina, Ghazala, Farzana, Gulbano and Itrat urged the government to introduce legislative, administrative and social reforms to create a women-friendly environment at work places.