BAHAWALPUR - A case was registered against a sub inspector for raping a woman in her house he visited on the pretext of investigating a case.

Police Station Saddr Bahawalpur arrested the SI and put him in the police lockup. Married woman Asiya Bibi, a resident of Abbasia Town Bahawalpur, told the media that her distant relative had earlier came to her house in the absence of her husband and raped her. When she went to the Police Station along with her husband to file a complaint, Investigation Officer Ashfaq Tareen did not listen to her. She added that he later started calling her repeatedly and one day came to her house in the absence of her husband and raped her.

On the complaint of Asiya Bibi, DPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan ordered to conduct inquiry and suspended Sub Inspector Ashfaq Tareen. When contacted, Tareen said Asiya had come to the police station some days ago for registration of a fake rape case and in frustration of not registering the case she had filed a complaint of rape against him. The police registered a case arrested the sub inspector.