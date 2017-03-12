SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha is going to hold its 5th convocation on March 29.

According to the university management, the students can get enrolled themselves for the convocation till March 17.

On the occasion, the students of Bachelors, Masters, MS, MPhil and PhD programmes will be awarded degrees, merit certificates and cash prizes. The registration form is available online at the university website www.uos.edu.pk. The students can also get the forms from their departments.–Staff Reporter