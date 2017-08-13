HAFIZABAD - Citizens particularly the housewives, power-loom workers and shopkeepers complained about prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding being conducted across the district. During a survey, they told The Nation that the Gepco has been conducting over 12-hour loadshedding on daily basis which has made the lives of children and senior citizens miserable. Power outages have also deprived the power-loom workers and small shopkeepers of their livelihood. They demanded the Gepco make an effective schedule for loadshedding so that they could make ends meet.

BIKE-LIFTER GANG BUSTED

Police claimed to have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested two of its members.

According to the Kassoki Police, at least 10 stolen bikes, Rs150,000 and five cellphones were recovered from the possession of the accused. One of them was identified as Nadeem alias Demoo. Further investigation is underway.