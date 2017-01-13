ATTOCK - A local court sentenced five kidnapping for ransom accused to life in prison on two counts and ordered confiscation of their movable and immovable property.

According to prosecution, the accused including Sharif Gull, Zubair Gull, Umar Gull, Rehman Gull and Mohammad Rasool had abducted for ransom two persons - Waheed Akhtar and Abdul Majeed from the limits of Hassan Abdal Police. Later, they demanded Rs6 million for their release.

However, the police through call data, traced the abductors and recovered the kidnapped persons safely. An FIR was registered against the accused on November 25, 2014 at the Hassan Abdal Police station under section 365-A, 188 Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.