MULTAN : Two dacoits were killed and three others managed to escape after a police shootout here the other day.

According to police, five dacoits were trying to flee after robbing a citizen. The police warned them to stop at a picket but the dacoits, instead, resorted to firing. The police retaliated as a result two dacoits were killed and three others managed to escape.

The dead dacoits were later identified as Shakeel and Zulfiqar. The Mumtazabad Police said that the accused were wanted in robbery, snatching and other cases of heinous crime. The police have recovered weapons from the possession of the dacoits. The police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and started search for the runaway dacoits.

Youth falls to death from moving train

A 20-year-old youth died after falling from a moving train near Marh Balochan here on Thursday. The railway police said that Rawalpindi-bound Pakistan Express was leaving Marh Balochan station when Wasim Ahmad, 20, standing in the door of rail cabin, fell off moving train due to a severe jerk and succumbed to his injuries.–Online

The police said that the deceased was a resident of Nalka Kohala, Faisalabad and was going to Jhelum.

The police handed over the dead body to the family after medico-legal formalities.- Online