GUJRANWALA - Baghbanpura police have arrested a person and registered a case against him for sexually abusing a boy and filming the criminal act.

Ahsan, a resident of Baghbanpura, molested Hafiz Usama, 15, at gunpoint and also make a video. Blackmailing the victim, the accused along with his friends repeatedly molested him and extort money from him. On the application of victim’s father, Baghbanpura police have arrested the accused Ahsan and started investigations.

PROTEST AGAINST POLICE: Dozens of citizens staged a demonstration against Saddr Police in front of CPO office. The protesters alleged that Saddr police had killed Nasir Jamil in a forged police encounter on 17th of April, 2016 while mother of deceased Rashida has filed a writ petition with the High Court against police.

They further alleged that now Saddr police have arrested two sons of the petitioner namely Ghulam Hussain and Abid Hussain in a bogus theft case and started forcing the petitioner to withdraw her application against police from the High Court otherwise her other two sons would also be killed in police encounter.