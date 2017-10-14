WASHINGTON - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has emphasised the importance of Pakistan-US partnership in achieving common regional objectives and the promotion of mutual interests.

The minister was speaking at a round table discussion of US scholars and analysts at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC on Friday.

He noted that the successful rescue by Pakistani security forces of American national Caitlan Coleman and her family, who had been held captive in Afghanistan since 2012, in an operation based on intelligence shared by the US was testament to the value of close cooperation between the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal also briefed the audience about the improved security environment in Pakistan. He highlighted the dramatic decline in the incidence of terrorist attacks in Pakistan since 2013, which had restored foreign investor confidence in the country.

He called Pakistan's counter-terrorism strategy, based on the 20-point National Action Plan, a rare example of success in the fight against terrorism in the region.

The minister, who also holds the portfolio for Planning, Development and Reform, said his government had turned around the country's economy in the past four years, through policies of economic reform and infrastructure development.

He termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor a transformative project, which could be an engine of growth and prosperity in South and Central Asia.