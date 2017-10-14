ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday ordered confiscating the surety bonds of former President Pervez Musharraf after he failed to appear before the court in judges detention case.

During the hearing, ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand asked Musharraf’s counsel Akhtar Shah and guarantor Capt (Retd) Nazeer, who appeared before the court, when they could present Musharraf before the court.

On this Akhtar Shah advocate replied that Musharraf’s return back to Pakistan depends on his doctors approval.

On this ATC directed the guarantor of the former President to submit a written reply and adjourned the hearing till October 27th.