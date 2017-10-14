ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan People’s Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Humayun Khan on Friday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was a specialist in money laundering.

In a statement, he said, it was a joke that Imran Khan was talking about eliminating corruption from the country whereas his “father was thrown out of government job for corruption and malpractices.”

Humayun said Imran Khan was on the record to ask people during the sit-in to send money to Pakistan through Hundi, which was a proof that he was an expert in money laundering. Using his “money laundering expertise”, he alleged Imran Khan had transferred the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government money to Bani Gala to have a lavish life for himself.

“This is the reason that thousands of educational institutes and hospitals have been made redundant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All development work in the province has been stopped to siphon the money for Imran Khan’s luxuries,” Humayun alleged.

He said that on the one hand he was an absconder and avoiding courts and on the other he was holding public rallies all around.