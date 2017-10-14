Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain said on Friday that issues of national narrative can only be solved through strengthening sense of ownership amongst the youth.

Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of National Security War Course-19 here at the National Defence University (NDU), the President said in current scenario, the concepts of national security had changed and serious efforts were required to counter the anti-state narrative.

He said instability in the recent past caused many problems to national security and emphasised on improving the dialogue among different segments of society to find a common solution.

He expressed confidence that NDU was focusing on preparing the opinion leaders and intelligentsia to work out policies on national security and proposed that appropriate legislation in this regard could also be done. He said media should also play a role in promoting peace narrative against extremism.

The President called for bringing improvement in the country's health, education and human resource sectors and said capacity-building of law enforcement personnel was essential to eradicate militancy.

He said there was a need to inculcate a sense of ownership for the country among people particularly youth.

He gave away certificates among the participants of the National Security Workshop.

Earlier, Acting President NDU Major General Samrez Salik in his welcome address briefed the audience about the features of the Workshop, which he said provided the participants, representing different segments of society, a platform to discuss security and economic challenges facing the country.

The course participants including Senator Rubina Khalid, Member Punjab Assembly Sheharyar Malik and Amir Durrani gave a presentation titled 'Exercise Pakistan Zindabad' including recommendations on lifting of death moratorium, military courts and criminal justice system.