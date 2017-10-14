ISLAMABAD - Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter has acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

General Carter, who arrived on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on Friday, stated during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, that the UK greatly appreciated Pakistan’s sacrifices in that regard.

According to the ISPR statement, matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting general earlier on arrival at the GHQ laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to General Carter.

The chief of general staff of the UK Army is also scheduled to address participants of a national security and war course during his visit.