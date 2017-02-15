Virginia - A US district judge in Virginia has ruled that President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry from seven countries is unconstitutional.

Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a preliminary injunction, asserting that the campaign vow to institute a "Muslim ban" violated the First Amendment, BBC reported Tuesday. The ruling is significant, as the judge ruled that religious bias is at the heart of Mr Trump's ban.

Another US judge has already upheld an order stopping implementation. The First Amendment prohibits the government from establishing laws that favour one religion over another.

Earlier this month a judge in California upheld a lower court's decision to bar the federal government from beginning implementation of the ban, which temporarily prohibits travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, and indefinitely suspends the refugee admissions programme.

In her 22-page ruling, the Virginia judge cited several of Mr Trump's campaign statements including those in which he promised to create a "Muslim ban" if he were elected president.

"The president himself acknowledged the conceptual link between a Muslim ban and the EO (executive order)," Judge Brinkema wrote. She also criticised the president's statements that persecuted Christians may be permitted entry despite the ban, which she said amounts to a religious test.

She also referenced a Fox News interview in which former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Trump adviser, said that the president wants a "Muslim ban" and that he had been instructed by Mr Trump to put together a commission to determine "the right way to do it legally".

Judge Brinkema sharply criticised lawyers for the justice department, who she said did not present any evidence except for the president's executive order.

"Maximum power does not mean absolute power," she wrote. "Every presidential action must still comply with the limits set" by the separation of powers laid out in the US Constitution.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who argued the case against the ban, praised the judge's decision saying "the overwhelming evidence shows that this ban was conceived in religious bigotry".

The temporary injunction applies only to residents of Virginia and faculties of state universities who may have been affected by the new travel restrictions.

The case was brought to the court in Alexandria, Virginia, on behalf of two Yemeni brothers who were turned away from the US shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport.

The Yemeni men have since been allowed to enter the United States.

Mr Trump has said that he is considering rewriting the executive order, rather than bring the case to the Supreme Court.

AFP adds: The Trump administration appears to have dropped plans for an immediate appeal to defend the president's travel ban before the Supreme Court.

A Justice Department filing Monday indicated that it would continue to defend President Donald Trump's executive order in a federal appeals court that refused to reinstate it last week.

The appellate court decision was handed down by a three-judge panel, after a federal judge froze the ban.

The brief, signed by Justice Department attorney Michelle Bennett, did not mention any possible appeal before the Supreme Court, suggesting that the Trump administration may have concluded it would have poor chances of success after two successive court defeats.

The highest court in the land has been shorthanded, and deadlocked in a 4-4 split between liberals and conservatives for a year.

Trump has nominated a Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat left vacant after the death of conservative stalwart Antonin Scalia, but no Senate vote has yet been set for his confirmation.

US District Judge James Robart issued a temporary restraining order on February 3 blocking key provisions of Trump's travel restrictions, a decision upheld Thursday by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The order temporarily barred people from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States for 90 days, as well as all refugees for 120 days - except those from Syria, who were banned indefinitely.

Bennett asked Robart to "postpone any further proceedings" in his district court pending a decision by the appeals court on whether to rehear the case. But Robart, ruling from the bench, denied the request for a delay. "I'm not prepared to slow this down," Robart said, according to CNN.

So the challenge to the ban - filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota - will go before the judge.

The states had urged the judge to expedite the process for the parties to exchange information, citing "the gravity of the states' constitutional allegations, defendants' stated national security concerns and the public interests at stake."

In the appellate court, an unidentified judge has requested that both parties submit briefs by Thursday on whether the three-judge panel's ruling should be reconsidered by a larger set of judges.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' "en banc" panels typically consist of 11 judges.

The Trump administration asked that Robart take no action over the lawsuit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota while the San Francisco court decides whether a larger set of judges will reconsider Thursday's decision a panel of three judges who turned down the government's request to reinstate the president's travel ban.

Trump, who took the unusual step of publicly denouncing the appellate court's decision as "political," vowed last week to take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court, claiming in an all-caps tweet that "THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

And his administration had hinted it may unveil new measures on immigration in the wake of its court defeats. But the young presidential administration may have decided to change the course faced with a dearth of options.

Pursuing a legal battle in Robart's court is risky, in light of the judge's intent to block the entire order, while the rather progressive appeals court in San Francisco rebuffed the administration's arguments.

And a Supreme Court tie would keep the appellate court ruling intact.