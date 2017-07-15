BAHAWALNAGAR : As many as 100 health officials recruited for an anti-dengue programme have been drawing salaries at home without discharging any duty for the last one year.

Most of the employees were blue-eyed persons of the Health Department high-ups or their relatives. However, as the matter came into the notice of CEO Health Dr Azizur Rehman, he took stern action. He called those officials at office and admonished them. He also directed deputy district health officers to strictly monitor the duty of anti-dengue squad. He also warned them to take stern action in case of dereliction from duty. The 100 officials have been causing a loss of Rs1.4million a month to the national exchequer by drawing salaries without work.