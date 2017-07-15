GUJRANWALA - The PTI candidate, who was declared runner-up after the local bodies elections of chairmen, has been declared winner by the election commission after recounting of votes.

In the local government elections, PML-N's candidate Arif Sandhu was elected as chairman in Wandala Sandhwana union council with the lead of 443 votes while his opponent PTI candidate Shahid Iqbal Nagra had filed a writ petition in election tribunal about rigging in the election.

On the writ petition, in recounting about 800 bogus votes of PML-N candidate recovered resultantly election commission declared the petitioner winner. Receiving the information about this victory, hundreds of PTI workers gathered at the residence of Shahid Iqbal Nagra and enjoyed the victory by distributing sweets and beat of drums.

Workshop Planned: City police officer Ashfaq Khan said that a modern mechanical workshop and diesel pump laboratory will be set up in police lines for proper and urgently overhauling of police vehicles. It will cause saving expenditures involved in this head.

He was addressing a meeting of police officers, held in police lines, while DSP headquarters, MTO and officials of mechanical wing were also present in the meeting. The CPO directed the SP headquarters to maintain the estimate about these projects and produced it to him within one month.