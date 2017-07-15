BAHAWALPUR - The worst gas loadshedding has made the lives of the citizens very difficult as long queues are seen in front of hotels for buying flatbreads and Naans.

For the past few weeks, unannounced loadshedding of gas in the Bahawalpur city is in progress; in certain areas of the walled city gas loadshedding is observed for several hours and due to summer vacation, children remained deprived of breakfast.

Citizen Abdul Saboor told the media that in the past loadshedding of gas was only conducted during the winters. But in summer when the use of gas is equal to none, the loadshedding of gas is disappointing, he said.

He said that more than often when they wake up in the morning, gas is not available due to which they have to buy breakfast from hotels.

Citizens including Hafiz Ayaz, Faisal, Abdul Razzaq and Akhtar Hanif demanded end to unannounced loadshedding of long hours. Regional Manager and other officials of sui gas refused to give their versions on the issue.



OUR ST AFF REPORTER