HAFIZABAD - The police claimed to have arrested a drug-smuggler with 40kg heroin from near Pindi Bhattian Motorway Interchange in the wee hours of Friday.

The police said the contraband worth in the market would be more than Rs10 million.

According to police, Ahsan Ullah and his two accomplices were transporting heroin from tribal area to different cities and towns of the Punjab.

On a tip-off, Kaseesay Police SHO Ghulam Muhammad along with heavy police contingent intercepted a without number-plate car. Near Pindi Bhattian Motorway Interchange, the police caught the car and upon search, recovered the drugs concealed under seats of the vehicle. The police arrested Ahsan Ullah but his two unidentified accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police impounded the car and registered a case against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act.

Swindlers gang busted

Meanwhile, the Pindi Bhattian Police nabbed a four members gang of swindlers, allegedly involved in extorting huge money from innocent villagers on the pretext of offering prize money through cellphones.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Aslam Odh, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Saleem while the police recovered Rs1.1 million, 51 SIMs of different companies, 26 cellphones and 15 ATM cards from their possession. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to extorting huge money from different people by promising prize money.

