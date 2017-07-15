KHANEWAL: The tehsil administrations of Khanewal conducted raids on non registered hospitals, quacks' clinics, medical stores as well as factories involved in producing substandard food items.

During the raids, the officials took serious action. The Khanewal AC conducted raids with civil defence officer Younas and his team and sealed an illegal petrol pump and four agencies and started legal actions against them.

He visited Khuda Yar Memorial Hospital with the team of health department including Dr Bilal and Drug inspector Tahira Babar, where they found that Dr Maqbool Ahmed serving there was not registered with the Healthcare Commission. The health team sealed the hospital.

A Soda water factory and a chips factory were sealed on using substandard material and samples were sent to the laboratory. Medical stores were sealed on selling expire and prohibited medicines.

They sealed three clinics of quakes. In Kabirwala they visited land record office and asked from the people about complaints. A pickle factory was sealed in Kabirwala.