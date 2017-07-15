MULTAN - Central JUP president Pir Ijaz Hashmi demanded the judiciary on Friday give verdict on Panamagate scandal in light of law and constitution without accepting any political pressure.

Talking to the media, he said that only Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family were exposed to accountability in Panamagate case while the remaining 399 people were let go scot-free. "They all should be investigated as well. All those who plundered national exchequer should be punished," he demanded. He said that some elements promoted abusive politics in the country which damaged political norms besides hurting public sentiment. "It should be stopped forthwith," he demanded. He said that no one has the right to loot national wealth and send it abroad but the institutions should stay unbiased and objective. "Don't just punish the politicians. If any judge or general has committed corruption, he should be punished too," he noted.

He was of the opinion that Mian Nawaz Sharif would not have faced the current crisis, if he had stayed silent like Asif Ali Zardari. "His separate addresses to the parliament and the masses and discrepancies in both the speeches made the situation worst. He was misled by his ministers and advisers who are only interested in making headlines," he pointed out.

He said that democracy was the future of Pakistan and political workers needed to protect it once again. He said that the masses do not have access to justice or basic facilities which has created serious unrest.

RESEARCH STRESSED FOR

AGRICULTURAL UPLIFT

Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Prof Tahir Ameen has said that agriculture plays the role of backbone in national economy and special emphasis must be put on agricultural research to bring advancement in this sector.

Addressing the concluding session of two-day mango exhibition organised by the horticulture department of BZU here on Friday, he added that the research would help invent new varieties of fruits and vegetables with per acre high yield and improved quality. He pointed out that Pakistani fruits had a great demand in international market especially mango due to its unique taste. "We need to facilitate our mango grower to help him produce fruit in line with international standards," he added.

He said that the research workshops brought the farmers and scientists together at one platform to share their ideas and experiences. "It also helps farmers acquire latest knowledge on varieties and agricultural practices. They can boost their production by adopting new techniques," he added. He said that the mango workshop offered mango growers an ample opportunity to learn new things.

Later on, he distributed shields among the organisers of the exhibition and workshop.



Our Staff Reporter