MULTAN/GUJRANWALA - The activists of PML-N women wing brought out a Nawaz Sharif Zindabad Rally to express solidarity with the "embattled" Prime Minister and his family on Panamagate case here on Friday.

The rally was led by MPA Sultana Shaheen and the participants beat up a veiled dummy man, pretending to be PTI Chairman Imran Khan with brooms and shoes. They also carried out non-stop sloganeering against Imran Khan and presented him bangles. The rally started from Chowk Kutchehry and ended at Kalma Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultana Shaheen, Dr Hameeda Khanum and others said that the entire nation rejected the JIT report. They said that the report is in fact Imran Nama and Imran Khan spoiled nation's precious time on this fraud. They warned that the nation would not tolerate cocaine mafia, zakat thieves and gamblers anymore. They were of the opinion that whenever Pakistan started making progress, the enemies launched a series of conspiracies against it. "The nation has recognised the faces of conspirators and they will be rejected in next elections," they anticipated.

YOUTH WING MEETING

In Gujranwala, PML-N Youth Wing City president Shoaib Butt alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has no morality or ethics accept abusive behaviour and scorn for the opponents. "Why should Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resign, especially on the demand of non-serious people the PTI," he claimed while addressing a meeting of the party youth wing here on Friday. He termed the JIT report biased, saying the public would not allow any one undermine democracy in the country.

Mr Butt said the whole nation is stand with PM Nawaz Sharif, adding that conspiracies against the Sharif family would die down soon.

The PML-N leader claimed that Mian Nawaz Sharif is ruling the hearts of the public and the party would again form its government in the centre after sweeping the 2018 general elections.

