SHEIKHUPURA: The residents of Rehmat Colony caught an alleged thief red-handed and beat him up severely before handing him over to police. According to police, the angry resident brutally tortured the thief and later handed him over to police. The residents also complained that police failed reached the spot in time despite numerous phone calls. They regretted that theft and robbery incidents have increased in manifold in the city and the police seem unable to nab the culprits.–INP