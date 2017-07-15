AHMEDPUR EAST - Ten injured of the oil tanker fire incident have been discharged from Ahmedpur East THQ Hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr Aurangzeb Malik told this correspondent on the phone.

He informed that condition of the discharged injured are stable now, adding that four other injured persons are still being treated at the hospital.

It is to be noted that a total 168 victims of oil tanker fire incident were shifted to THQ Hospital on June 25 out of which 154 persons were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and other hospitals of the country.

80 VICTIMS IDENTIFIED SO FAR

At least 80 victims of oil tanker fire incident have so far been identified, said Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar. talking to media here, he said that it happened due end of the financial year. He said that the administration is making efforts to release Rs2 million compensation cheques to each family of the 80 identified victims. Similarly, each of the 50 injured persons will be granted Rs1 million compensation cheque by the government, he added. He claimed that the process will be within next couple of days.

FAMILIES CONDOLED

Pakistan Saraiki Party (PSP) Chairperson Nakhba Taj Langha and General Secretary Akbar Ansari visited oil tanker fire incident scene and condoled with heirs of the victims. They offered Fateha for the departed souls. They drove to Basti Nazirabad Graveyard and laid floral wreaths on the mass graves of the victims. They also visited the house of local journalist and literary figure Javed Mughal and offered her condolences on the sad demise of his brother Jamshed Mughal, Correspondent Daily Jhoak Multan, in Ahmedpur East tragedy. A large number of PSP activists and journalists were present on the occasion.