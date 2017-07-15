KASUR/ KAMALIA Three persons were killed and as many got injured in different accidents occurred separately here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Abid Ali was on the way to Harikeynol from Kasur on a motorcycle. Near Bahadurpura, a car coming from rear hit the motorbike, killing Ali on the spot. In another accident, a motorcyclist identified as Faisal was killed and two others were injured when a tractor-trolley hit the motorbike on Depalpur Road near Fatehpur. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital by the rescue officials. Similarly, a man identified as Shafiq, 47, was crushed to death by a Karachi-bound passenger train near Paremnagar.

In Kamalia, a 16-year-old youth identified as Sharafat Ali sustained critical injuries after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle near Kamalia Tehsil Courts Kamalia. Sharafat was taking lunch for his father. The motorcyclist fled away from the scene and later was identified as Veterinary Doctor Muhammad Saleem. Sharafat was rushed to Kamalia THQ Hospital where he was given medical treatment and a finger of his right foot was amputated.

Liaqat Ali, father of injured youth, told this correspondent that the doctor did not stop for his son whose foot was bleeding heavily rather he hurled abuses on him. He requested the police to take action against him. When contacted, Dr Saleem refused to comment on the issue.