GUJRANWALA/DERA GHAZI KHAN - The security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies busted two alleged gangs of terrorists' facilitators and nailed two suspected terrorists in separate raids on Friday.

In DG Khan, the security forces and law enforcement agencies busted two alleged gangs of terrorists facilitators.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the development came after a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the personnel of Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with police and intelligence agencies.

The apprehended terrorists' facilitator gangs include women operatives. Huge quantity of illegal automatic weapons, ammunition and LEAs uniforms were recovered from the gangs.

The ISPR press release said that the weapons and ammunition were being transported for terrorist activities to major cities of Punjab and Sindh provinces.

In Gujranwala, the Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have nailed two alleged terrorists during an intelligence-based operation conducted near Gujranwala Morr. The CTD said the suspected terrorists belonged to a banned outfit.

According the CTD sources, the lawmen raided a house situated near Gujranwala Morr following a tip-off. During the raid, two alleged terrorists, identified as Muhammad Sufiyan and Zaheer Uddin, were taken into custody.

The CTD sources said that explosive material, detonators and other arms were also recovered from the spot. They were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

The sources further said that the arrested terrorists belonged to a banned organisation and were planning targeting sensitive installations in the city.

Agencies