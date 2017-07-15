GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) has introduced a special quota for students belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan as part of its admission policy 2017. The university, which has opened admission to various courses and programmes for Fall 2017, will continue receiving applications online till July 21.

The proposal for Gilgit-Baltistan reserved seats was put forward at the 8th Academic Council meeting presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum at Hafiz Hayat Campus late last year.

The UoG accepts individuals from all regions of the country on merit. However, it provides admission to students from less developed and underprivileged areas against a certain number of reserved seats.

The new UoG admission policy stipulates one percent or at least one seat for the nominees of Gilgit-Baltistan region in all its Undergraduate Degree Programmes, except Engineering, Bachelor of Architecture and MBBS.

One seat each is reserved for the nominees of Afghanistan in all BS degree programmes offered by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Department of Mass Communication and Media.

Students can apply for admission by logging in to UoG website www.uog.edu.pk. To be considered eligible for regional quota, candidates must submit required documents along with their applications. The details are available in UoG admission policy 2017. Admission Help Centres have been set up at Hafiz Hayat Campus, UoG City Campus GT Road, UoG City Campus Marghzar Colony and City Campus Fatima Jinnah Gujrat. Intermediate students awaiting their second-year results can also apply for admission on the basis of their first-year results.

The UoG adopted the online admission policy last year to ensure strict implementation of merit. The processing fee for application can be deposited through a computerized challan form in any branch of Habib Bank Limited (HBL). The challan form can be downloaded from the UoG website.