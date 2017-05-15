BEIJING - Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met on Sunday on the sidelines of One Belt, One Road Forum and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The two sides focused on increasing trade between Pakistan and Belarus and emphasised on exploring their investment potential in diverse fields particularly agriculture, culture and education sectors.

Both leaders also focused on regional connectivity and its importance in bringing improvement to the lives of common people.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the relationship between the two countries had strengthened in a short span of time.

Nawaz Sharif recalled the fond memories of his official visit to Belarus last year and said the camaraderie between the two leaders was the foundation of a strong Pak-Belarus relationship.

President Lukashenko extended invitation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to again visit Belarus, which was accepted by him.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalid Masood and senior govt officials were present.