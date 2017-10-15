Islamabad-C Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the ex-wife of former world heavyweight Muhammad Ali Clay described Pakistan as a beautiful and sports-friendly country.

She expressed these views during a press conference at Pakistan Sports Complex Media Centre on Saturday, she further said, “People told me so much negative about Pakistan and warned me not to travel to this country, but as a Muslim, I had a soft corner, and let me share one thing that my late husband Muhamamd Ali was once fighting and he saw on television screen that Pakistanis were supporting him so he made comments that Pakistan is the best country in the world and they are true sports lovers.”

She further said, “I came here to promote female orphanage, I will continue to travel again and again to support that cause, for the time being I am fully focussed on female child protection, but I will love to work for sports as well. My great father was from Karachi, so I had a special love and respect for Pakistan. She said, “I can easily say that Pakistanis are hospitable and sports-loving people, I had also visited Mushaf Squash Complex and saw girls playing squash that is a great feeling and I want to contribute to promotion of sports especially female sports, I will also work for male sports, but for the time being my focus is on females.” “I am highly humbled as wherever I go, I got huge respect and people were speaking so highly about Ali, who had a great love for Pakistan, that is why he travelled to this part of the world,” she said.