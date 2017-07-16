MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Police claimed to have held four bike-lifters and two rustlers with nine motorcycles worth Rs0.7m and seven buffalos worth Rs1.4 million respectively here the other day.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Umar Salamat said that a team was formed to crack down on bike-lifters and rustlers across the district. During operations, the team arrested four bike-lifters and two rustlers, the DPO said, adding that the police also recovered stolen motorbikes and cattle heads from their possession.

On the occasion, the DPO also announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the team members. The recovered motorbikes and cattle heads were also handed to the owners.