GUJRANWALA - The Punjab government has issued orders to arrest of about 600 corrupt officials wanted in corruption and fraud cases as all of them have been proved to be guilty in various departmental inquiries in Gujranwala Division.

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) sources said a total of 280 cases against the said 600 corrupt officers and officials have been registered in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Narowal districts. Despite the issuance of their arrest warrants, the ACE officers have failed to arrest them, they added.

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) sources said that there were about 55 gazetted officers and 545 non-gazetted government employees against whom inquires have been completed and they were declared guilty by the inquiry officers.

They said the government had issued a letter to ACE that all the guilty officers and officials be arrested and their details be forwarded to the provincial government for further action.

On the other side, the citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various robbery incidents here on Saturday. In Tatleywali police station limits, bandits snatched Rs52,000 and three cellphones from Waleed; in Civil Lines area dacoits took away Rs13,000, applied for motorcycle and cellphone from Adnan; in Gujranwala Saddr area, armed men intercepted Hamad and deprived him of Rs35 thousand, gold ornaments and cell phones; and in Garjakh armed men entered in the shop of Rashid and looted Rs17,000 and valuables.

In Aroop area robbers, snatched Rs20,000 and two cellphones from Yasir; in Gujranwala Saddr Police limits, dacoits took away Rs40,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Saleem and his family; in Tatelywali Rashid was deprived of Rs22,000 and two cellphones; at Ahmed Nagar bandits snatched Rs60,000 and four cellphones from Sikandar; and in Wazirabad City area Saghir was deprived of Rs9,000, motorcycle and cellphones at gunpoint.

In the Sabzi Mandi police limits, robbers snatched Rs15,000 and two cellphones from Ansar, bandits looted Rs45,000 and gold ornaments from Shafaqat in peoples colony area and at Wahndo Saeed was deprived of Rs77,000 and three cellphones.

In Kamoki Saddr area, dacoits took away Rs30,000, gold ring and cell phones from Shafqat, at Ahmed Nagar robbers looted Rs40,000, two cellphones and gold chain from Babar, in Alipur Chattha armed men intercepted Rashid and Talib and deprived them of Rs100,000, five cellphones at gunpoint, at Kashmir road armed men snatched Rs9,000, motorcycle and cellphone from Saqib and in Kamoki police limits bandits looted Rs73,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Akram and his family.

In theft incidents, thieves swept the houses and shops of Sarfraz, Amir, Khurram, Imran, Toufeeq and Rashid while car of Hassan and motorcycles of Imran, Aalam and Haider were stolen from different places.

PROTEST: Hundreds of residents including a large number of women from Mohallah Karimpura staged a protest against Wasa for disconnection of water supply for the last one month. The protesters chanted slogans against Wasa officers and alleged that they have made many complaints to Wasa but no action was done to resolve the matter. The protesters demanded early solution to the matter.

CEREMONY: Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan said that officials giving good performance would be encouraged; the government is very keen to provide health facilities for the people.

For the purpose, he urged the health officials to perform in a tremendous way. He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony held in his office on Saturday. The deputy commissioner and parliamentarians distributed prizes and appreciation letters to 12 doctors, 3 pharmacists, six nurses, six paramedics, three lady health visitors, three lady health supervisors, three ward servants and six sanitary workers for showing good performance in the health sector. MNA Mehmood Bashir Virk and MPA Haji Nawaz Chohan were present.