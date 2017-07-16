SHEIKHUPURA - The ice cream, milk-shake, coffee and other cold drinks parlours and bars across the city have allegedly become safe havens for the couples' meetings where they come and allegedly commit objectionable acts without let or hindrance. Prominent religious scholar and JUI-F leader Rana Tohfa Dastgeer said while addressing a press conference here the other day.

He said that these parlours and bars, located in different localities of the city including Khanu Chowk, Hospital Road, Jinnah Park, Stadium Shopping Centre and Civil Quarters Road are promoting vulgarity and other illegal activities under the guise of business. He alleged that there are small apartments in these bars where the couples arrive, rent an apartment for Rs500 per hour and allegedly commit objectionable acts.

He blamed the police for patronising these illegal activities, saying that the A and B-Division Police are aware of the situation but are least bothered to stop the wrongdoing. "The criminal silence of the departments concerned is ruining the youth, which in fact is the future of the nation," he emphasised, adding that parents role are also of great significance to monitor activities of their kids.

The police officials are on pay rolls of the bar owners, he alleged. He demanded the Sheikhupura DPO to look into the matter and take effective steps to stop the menace.