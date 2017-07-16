GUJRAT - A Gujrat Municipal Corporation team has been engaged in collecting parking fee from rickshaw and other vehicle drivers, violating the court orders in this respect. Former District Bar Association secretary Asif Masood had filed a case against the imposition of parking fee at commercial and public sites across the city. Judge Nibza Yaseen granted stay till July 27 after three initial hearings of the case where the Mayor and other officials of MC Gujrat were present besides lawyers and representatives of Paasban Rickshaw Union.

The MC secretary had levied Rs10 on the parking of each motorcycle and rickshaw and Rs30 on other vehicle and hired a firm for collection of the fee. It aimed to earn Rs6m per year in this way.

The rickshaw union had lodged a strong protest against the parking fee and staged demonstration for consecutive four days over which the union president and other representatives were arrested.

However, the arrested persons were released later after acceptance of their bail plea by the court.