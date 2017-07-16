SAHIWAL - The Municipal Corporation approved its first annual budget to the tune of Rs713,57 million for fiscal year 2017-18.

The budget was passed during a special session of the MC held with Mayor Asad Khan Baloch in the chair.

According to the MC sources, the Mayor had requested Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif during recent meetings to increase grant for the Sahiwal MC under the Provincial Finance Commission Award.

In his speech, the Mayor informed the house that out of the total budgetary outlay, a sum of Rs287 million has been allocated for non-development head like staff salaries, pension and other expenditures. He said the MC earning has been estimated at Rs595.63 million while Rs117.9 million has been added from previous year's amount provided by the Punjab government in the first month of 2017. Asad Khan Baloch said that Rs50.3 million would be spent on annual development schemes, Rs15 million on construction of officials residences Rs10 million on carpeting of Railway Road, Rs80 million on improving infrastructure of city, Rs24 million has been allocated for the provision of sports facilities and Rs4 million will be spent on installation of traffic signal at Pakpattan Chowk.

He said each elected chairman would get Rs2 million grant and all minority members and councillors elected on special seats would get Rs0.7 million each for development of their respective areas.