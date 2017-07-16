MULTAN - Speakers at a seminar pointed out on Saturday there is no concept of sectarianism in Islam and unity of the Ummah is the real strength of the Muslims, asking the government to make the code of ethics evolved by Milli Yakjehti Council a law and use radio as well as TV for promoting sectarian harmony in the country.

The seminar was jointly organised by Muslim Christian Federation International and Peace and Education Foundation on the topic of "Sectarianism, its Causes and Cure" here at a local hotel. Clerics from different schools of thought addressed the seminars and supported the initiatives for discouraging sectarian strife in the society. They pinpointed that India made heavy investment in promoting sectarianism in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, head of Islami Yakjehti Council Qazi Abdul Qadeer Khamosh, Maulana Yaseen Zafar of Wifaqul Madaris Salfia, Maulana Afzal Haidri, Maulana Mohammad Khan Noorani of JUP Noorani, Prof Waqar Malik and others said that sectarianism could not be uprooted until negative fatwas and sectarian terrorism are eliminated. They demanded PEMRA to impose a ban on programmes spreading sectarian hatred. They asked the nation to beware of Indian hand in sectarianism in Pakistan.

The participants of the seminar noted that the codes of conduct evolved by Milli Yakjehti Council, Punjab Government and Mutahidda Ulema Board for checking sectarianism are almost the same. "The situation will improve considerably if implement these codes," they added. They said that sectarianism was an indigenous evil which was fed locally by some quarters to serve some tiny personal interests. They said that due to the past conduct, now masses did not trust clerics when they talked about unity.

All the speakers were of the opinion that all commands given by Islam were based on Quran and Hadith. They added that there were more similarities among different sects than the differences if they looked for commandments in Quran and Hadith. "No one is going to change his sect. The only way to turn Pakistan into a peaceful country is to respect the difference of opinion," they suggested. They said that the slogans branding others kafir were raised under a conspiracy. They asked the government to use radio and TV for promoting sectarian harmony in the country.

COMBINED ENTRY TEST TODAY

The combined entry test for admissions to engineering colleges will take place at the College of Engineering and Technology of Bahauddin Zakariya University in 81 centres set up in seven blocks at 9am on July 16. City coordinator for the test Prof Abid Latif said that a total of 5,288 students will take the test and the arrangements for holding the test had been finalised and the students will have to report at their respective centres at 9am. The test will be one hour and 40 minute long and eight busses of BZU will carry the candidates from Chungi No-9 and Chowk Kumharanwala to the BZU campus. The test organiser directed all the candidates to bring their NICs or B forms with them for identification while passport will also be acceptable. The students are advised to bring clip boards and ballpoint pens with them while mobile phones will be prohibited in the hall.