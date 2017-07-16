MULTAN - There is no imminent flood threat anywhere across Multan division and all flood embankments in Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal have been upgraded besides clearance riverbed of all encroachments.

Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt declared during inspection of rivers banks and embankments in different parts of the division on Saturday. He said that all concerned departments including Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Irrigation and Agriculture are fully prepared to meet any emergent situation. He said that the water flow in all rivers is normal and the district administration would set up flood relief camps if the provincial government issues a flood warning.

He disclosed that the survey of riverine areas has been conducted across the division and the district administrations have the lists of people living in these areas. He said that all citizens living in riverine areas would be shifted to safe places along with their livestock in case of flooding. "They will be offered all facilities including food and vaccination of their livestock at these camps from the government," he added.

He revealed that the irrigation department had set up special camps at all flood banks and concerned officials were monitoring the situation. He said that the encroachments in riverine areas were being eliminated on priority basis.

Briefing the commissioner on this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Multan Nadir Chattha said that all concerned departments were fully prepared and flood fighting drills had also been conducted. He added that the machinery and rescue equipment had been tested and they would be shipped to riverine areas in case of flooding. He said that the flood banks were strengthened and their height was raised in view of previous experiences. "Efforts are being made to stop land erosion to keep the river flowing in its actual bed," he added. He said that the district administration was fully prepared to set up flood relief camps while teams to evacuate citizens from riverine areas were also on red alert.

PCGA ELECTION SCHEDULE

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has announced the election schedule for 2017-18 according to which nomination papers for Chairman and two vice chairmen will be submitted on September 18, scrutiny of nomination papers on September 19 and election will be held on September 28 in PCGA House, Multan.

Meanwhile, the PCGA has issued an interim voter list and the voters can change the name of firms or correct the names of voters through an application till July 20 while the new electoral roll on division basis will be issued on July 22.

Muhammad Asif Khalil, secretary general of PCGA and Tauqeer Shah would be returning officer and deputy returning officer. Objections regarding the voter list would be decided on August 2 while appeals against the returning officer/Secretary General can be filed till August 5 which will be decided on August 8 .Aggrieved party can move to regulator of Trade Organisations till August 11 and the regulator will decide the appeals on August 18. The final list of voters will be declared on August 21.

Similarly, the candidature for the CEC's 15 seats will be accepted till August 25, scrutiny of nomination papers on August 26, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of candidatures on August 27, election commission would give decision on the appeals against the scrutiny committee's decision on August 29. Decision of election commission could be challenged before the Regulator till August 31st. Decision on these appeals will be made on September 7.Withdrawal of papers on September 7 and final list of candidates would be published on September 9.