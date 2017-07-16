OKARA - PPP district president Sajjadul Hassan, saying that Panama papers had washed away the integrity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, demanded early resignation from him.

Speaking at a gathering at an Eid Milan party arranged by PPP city organization, he said that his party wanted resignation from the PM for the sake of democracy but the PML-N should continue ruling.

On the occasion, PPP tehsil president Raizul Kareem, Renala Tehsil president Rana Abdul Rehman, Alam Sher Lodhi, cultural wing District president Hashmat Lodhi and Shahid Saleem Noonari also addressed the workers. The PPP workers pledged to continue struggle for the uplift of the party. The workers kept on chanting slogans "Go Nawaz GO" and "PPP Zindabad".