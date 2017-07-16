BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Saleem Afzal conducted a visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH)'s Department of Accident and Emergency.

He visited the information desk established with regard to the Ahmadpur East oil tanker incident. He said that all the required details be stated in the inquiry register and DNA tests' lists be displayed on the prominent places.

He also visited Treatment area, emergency ICU, medical ward female and male, surgical ward male and female, children ward, crisis management hall, and dengue ward.

He checked the facilities being provided for the treatment of the patients. He directed that all the air-conditioners in the wards be made functional.

He said while visiting the Emergency Unit that tagging of all the medicine be done, and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.