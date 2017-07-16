KASUR - The district administration has failed to control the prices of roti and naan as tandoor mafia is allegedly selling low quality breads on high rates.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of different areas said that there is no check over activities of tandoor mafia as they are selling low quality bread and naan on exorbitant rates, much higher than the prices fixed by the government.

"Due to apathy of the administration, tandoor vendors are fearlessly carrying out this malpractice and making double profit by fleecing the poor people," they regretted.

People urged Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan and Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed Kichi to take notice of the situation and order the officials concerned to curb the malpractice.