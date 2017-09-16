KARAK - A man was arrested for allegedly stripping a student in the Dabb Begokhel area of Karak on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the police, a young girl was on the way to school along with her elder sister when the man forcibly stripped the young girl. When the girls cried for help, the man managed to escape.

District Police Officer Karak Abdur Rasheed informed by some passerby on phone about the incident and he instantly tasked the DSP Abid Khan Afridi to chase the accused.

The police followed the suspect, identified as Zakirullah, and arrested him. The police team also recovered a 7 MM rifle and ammunition from his possession. Police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the law and started investigation.

Meanwhile in the day, Takht-e-Nusrati police claimed to have arrested nine gamblers and also recovered cash and equipment from their possessions. It was informed that while acting on a tip off DSP Takht-e-Nusrati Gul Nawaz raided the gamblers and arrested nine suspected gamblers, identified as Abdul Basit, Azmat Ali, Huzaifa, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Yaseen, Khalid Khan, Adil Rehman, Khaliq Rizwan and Aurangzeb from the spot. Police also took in custody the amount of gambling Rs 65850 and equipment of gambling. The gamblers were shifted to lockup and registered FIRs against them under gambling act.