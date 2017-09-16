Islamabad - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the Ministry of Power and heads of Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to come up with a comprehensive plan for improving system efficiency, reducing line losses and equipping the system to meet the increased demand and supply situation in the country.

The prime minister gave the directives during a briefing at the PM Office on the performance of various DISCOs across the country. Heads of various distribution companies briefed the prime minister about the overall performance of their respective organizations focusing on the load management profile in their areas and the measures being taken to reduce line losses and improve recoveries.

The premier directed the DISCO heads to carry out a detailed analysis of the technical and administrative issues of the existing system and come up with a workable solution for their redressal.

Taking note of various issues highlighted by parliamentarians concerning development scheme in the power sector, PM Abbasi directed the DISCO heads to adopt a proactive approach with regards to the implementation of projects being undertaken under the Sustainable Development Goals. He also directed the DISCO chiefs to put in place a robust complaint management system in their respective organizations besides being more responsive to public representatives. The power demand and supply situation in the country was also reviewed during the meeting. The meeting noted with satisfaction that there was a marked improvement in the power generation and the supply situation compared to the year 2013-14. The prime minister reiterated that achieving a balanced energy mix and reduction in the basket price of electricity remains the foremost priority of the government.

Sindh governor meets PM

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Friday briefed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here about various ongoing and new development projects of the federal government in the province particularly in the port city of Karachi.

The Sindh governor also apprised the prime minister about the positive feedback received from the private sector and the business community about the investment-friendly policies of the government and improved law and order situation. After assuming office, Prime Minister Abbasi visited Karachi and besides getting briefed on law and order situation also met political stakeholders in the port city.

He assured the Sindh Government and other political stakeholders that all their issues would be resolved on priority basis, and announced hefty development package for the port city especially to improve the civic amenities there.

Our Staff Reporter