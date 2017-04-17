ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of death of five infants at Civil Hospital in Mithi due to malnutrition and diseases and sought report from Chief Secretary Sindh with 36 hours.

According to a Press release issued here Sunday, the notice was taken on a news item published in a section of media highlighting that 11,000 more ailing children were brought to six different health facilities in the Mithi District for treatment since beginning of this year. At least five infants have lost their lives due to malnutrition and diseases at Civil Hospital at Mithi, raising this year's death toll to 64. The news story further stated that main vulnerabilities pertaining to water crisis, health care and remoteness were the most crucial factor and the parents complained of lack of facilities at hospitals.

Meanwhile, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar visited house of former Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice (Retd) Rafique Ahmed Tarar to extend condolences on sad demise of his son in law ex-DIG Major (Retd) Mubashirullah.

The CJP offered Fateha and extended condolences to bereaved family to bear his irreparable loss with equanimity, a Press release of SC said.