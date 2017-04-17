quetta - Four tribesmen were killed and five others sustained bullet injuries on Sunday as a result of a clash between two rival groups in Gulistan tehsil of Qilla Abdullah, said Levies officials.

The Levies officials said the quarrel started as the two rival groups sat together to resolve a land dispute. But the situation took an ugly turn and both groups opened fire on each other. At least nine people were wounded in the firing, however, four of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

A tribal elite Lala Khan Badezai also received bullet injury on his hand and lost his son accompanying him, said the Levies officials, while two guards and Pinda Khan were among the victims.

The news of bloody row spread like wildfire in the area and police, Frontier Corps and Levies officials reached the site and prevented the situation from further turning into worse.

The bodies and wounded persons were shifted to hospital while reports of seriously wounded persons’ shifting to Quetta were also in the air.