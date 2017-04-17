ISLAMABAD - Internationally renowned peacewalker Kharlzada Kasrat Rai, is all set to hold 2700-kilometre walk from Khunjrab-to-Gawadar to highlight 'Khushhal Pakistan' – projecting that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has brought economic prosperity and economic security in the country.

Earlier, having held many walks for projecting Pakistan and Pakistanis as vibrant and resolute nation, he will start his next walk in July this year which he will complete in 60-days. It will be the second longest walk of his career.

He made a record by holding the longest walk in the Year-2013 when travelled on foot from Karachi to Makkah Al Mukarramah, carrying Pakistani flag in his hands and covering 6387 km in 117 days. The starting point of his walk was Quaid's Mazar which culminated at Haram Makki Sharif at Makkah Al Mukarramah.

The purpose of the walk was to highlight Pakistan's role in global peace.

"The project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and also the economic vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inspired me to carry out my next walk on CPEC route," told Kharlzada while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that "Many economic achievements and developmental projects have been carried out by Nawaz Sharif which has restored the confidence of global business tycoons to invest in Pakistan. CPEC, itself is a game-changer in this region which will lead Pakistan towards prosperous future and progress. This could be possible only with economic vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif."

Informing about his earlier walks, he said that he had done two walks from Khyber to Karachi, one walk from Lahore to Islamabad and Islamabad to Chakothi.

Internationally, he had two walks, one from Karachi to Makkah Al Mukarramah, he said. In this walk he crossed five countries including Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, he added.

Then, he held a walk from Jeddah to Riyadh, he said.

"There has always been a purpose behind my each walk. I love Pakistan and love those who love Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is one of those," said Kharlzada.

He said: "This is not what I feel, this is what every common man feels as I am in contact with these commoners who rallied around me in villages, towns, cities raising slogans for Pakistan Zindabad when I entered these localities carrying Pakistani Flag. They feel that Nawaz Sharif has brought a change and secured the future of our next generation."