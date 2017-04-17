LAHORE - PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain said Sunday that verdict of Supreme Court in Panama case would pinpoint defects and give directions to run the country in a right manner.

He made this prediction while talking to the journalists at his residence in the provincial metropolis.

In response to a question about the Senate chairman, he said, “I thought Raza Rabbani is a brave man but he started raising hue and cry and making complaints about the ministers that they do not come to the upper house.”

“As the Senate chairman he should know how to run the house. He has got vast powers which he can use,” said Shujaat, adding if the Senate chairman wanted to ban the entry of ministers in the house he could do like Senate chairman Wasim Sajjad had once banned Attorney General.

Shujaat said Senate chairman did not have any impact on many ministers who did not understand the parliamentary language.